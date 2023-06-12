Nashville weather detection and measurement devices company ISG Devices has acquired a Sacramento-based peer.
Nashville weather detection and measurement devices company ISG Devices has acquired a Sacramento-based peer.
Terms of the purchase of HydroLynx Systems Inc. were not disclosed in a press release.
The HydroLynx provides real-time flood-warning systems, telemetry devices, rain gauges and weather sensors. Its clients include federal, state and local government agencies, as well as agencies in various foreign countries.
Ravi Gopal and Andrew Williams co-founded ISG Devices, which focuses on industrial clients.
The release does not note how many employees the acquisition will yield and if HydroLynx will now operate as ISG Devices.
Dallas-based Generational Equity facilitated the transaction, according to the release.
