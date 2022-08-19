Officials with McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing announced Friday the Dodge Center, Minnesota-based company will create about 230 jobs in Murfreesboro.
According to a release, the company will invest more than $50 million during the next five years as it establishes a presence in the Rutherford County city.
McNeilus, which manufactures concrete transport trucks and refuse collection vehicles, is finalizing efforts related to what will be a new facility for the company. The release does not note the address of the Murfreesboro facility.
Founded in 1970, McNeilus is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corp., an industrial technology company that employs roughly 15,000 people worldwide.
“We are pleased to add production capacity in Tennessee as part of the commercial segment’s accelerated growth strategy,” Brad Nelson, Oshkosh EVP and president, said in the release.
“The facility will provide advanced manufacturing flexibility, proximity to supply chain and the expanded workforce needed to accelerate technology and innovation, while expanding our footprint.”
Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said that since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 41,000 job commitments and $7 billion in capital investment.
