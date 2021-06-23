Local mattress manufacturer Southerland announced Wednesday it will lease space in an Antioch facility off Interstate 24, with the move to increase production capacity by more than a third and yield up to 40 new jobs.
According to a release, the company plans to be operational in the 318,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 6050 Dana Way as of next Monday. Having specialized in bedding products since 1893, Southerland has been manufacturing mattresses and foundations in a 107,000-square-foot multi-level location at 1973 Southerland Drive in North Davidson County for nearly 50 years.
Last November, the Post reported Nashville-based Magnolia Investments paid $6.5 million for that property. The seller was an LLC that has no affiliation with Southerland (read more here).
Southerland also makes its adjustable bed bases through its American Adjustable division in a separate 50,000-square-foot space. Its new one-story factory at 6050 Dana Way will bring manufacturing, transportation and adjustable base production all under one roof, enabling new efficiencies in workflow and manufacturing logistics, according to the release. Additionally, the new location will offer a showroom larger than the previous iteration.
Southerland will have new equipment installed in the plant, which also will have 20 loading dock doors, doubling the company’s current capacity. The Nashville Southerland operations are home to about 100 employees.
“This additional capacity and expanded footprint will help us increase production and support the explosive growth our retail partners are experiencing in time for the even busier summer selling season,” Bryan Smith, Southerland's president and CEO, said in the release. “We are very fortunate and excited to stay, and expand, in Nashville where we can preserve and add new jobs to the local economy.”
For the relocation, Southerland worked with state officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority for assistance that involves initiatives for energy usage. The release does not note the specifics of any incentives.
Southerland, products for which are available in 43 states, offers five other production and distribution facilities (in Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Tualatin, Oregon) operating in buildings with a collective more than 470,000 square feet.
