Feintool officials have announced a $26 million expansion of the metal forming company’s Nashville facility.
According to a release from the Cincinnati-based company, the move will yield a 25 percent increase in plant size and 25 new jobs. Feintool employs about 250 people at the facility.
The expanded Antioch plant will focus on investing in and manufacturing hybrid-capable automotive transmissions systems related to hubs, clutch baskets and gear spiders, with the facility to see an addition of 47,000 square feet.
Feintool said the expansion will provide the opportunity to deploy a 1,600-ton servo transfer press planned to be operational in early 2025. This will provide Feintool the opportunity to make components in a single tool run and at lower costs than otherwise, the release notes.
The address of the facility is 6033 Dana Way. Feintool Tennessee Inc. owns the property, having paid $535,000 for the then-raw land in 1998, Metro records show. The company then had the plant built.
“Our … expansion is part of Feintool’s transformation towards an electrified future,” Christoph Trachshler, CEO, Feintool U.S. operations CEO, said in the release. “Given strong sales and Feintool’s commitment to leadership in technology, this is another step in our North American strategy to deliver the best value for our customers through modern equipment, automation and vertical integration.”
Feintool opened its first North American plant about 40 years ago and today produces more than 1 million automotive parts (including brakes, seats, chains, etc.) per day between its Nashville and Cincinnati operations.