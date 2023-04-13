United Record Pressing officials announced Thursday the company will expand its Nashville manufacturing operations, a $10.8 million investment that is expected to yield 209 new jobs.
With the creation of 209 jobs, United Record Pressing will more than double its total employment in Tennessee, according to a release.
United Record Pressing operates at 453 Allied Drive in South Nashville’s Radnor neighborhood. The original location operated at 453 Chestnut St. in Wedgewood-Houston, with the company owning that property and not having announced intentions for it.
Founded in 1949 in Nashville, United Record Pressing bills itself as the oldest and largest vinyl record pressing plant in North America. The company pressed the first Beatles single in America, as well as many of the classic Motown hits during the 1960s and ‘70s.
Today, United Record Pressing manufactures approximately 50,000 records per day for artists of all scale and genres of music.
“United Record Pressing is, and always has been, a Tennessee-based company with over 74 years of rich history here,” Mark Michaels, United Record Pressing CEO and chairman, said in the release. “We are excited to be making this investment in our expansion in Middle Tennessee and are very appreciative of the important support we have received.”
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development might be providing.
Stuart McWhorter, TNECD commissioner, said in the release that since 2019, the department has supported more than 35 economic development initiatives in Davidson County, resulting in approximately 16,000 job commitments and nearly $2 billion in capital investment.
