At United Record Pressing by Michael W. Bunch

United Record Pressing

 Photo by Michael Bunch

United Record Pressing officials announced Thursday the company will expand its Nashville manufacturing operations, a $10.8 million investment that is expected to yield 209 new jobs.

With the creation of 209 jobs, United Record Pressing will more than double its total employment in Tennessee, according to a release.

URP

The former United Record Pressing facility in Wedgewood-Houston

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.