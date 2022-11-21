Seoul-based LG Chem announced Monday it will invest $3.2 billion in an electric vehicle battery factory in Clarksville.
The deal will represent the second-largest business investment in Tennessee history, trailing only that of Ford Motor Company, which plans to make its recently announced electric pickup trucks at a West Tennessee property in a deal valued at more than $5.6 billion (read here). In addition, the LG Chem effort will be the single-largest announced foreign investment in state history.
According to a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development release, the Clarksville facility will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. and is expected to produce roughly 120,000 tons of cathode material annually by 2027. That is enough to power batteries in 1.2 million electric vehicles with a range of 310 miles per charge. The plant is expected to provide 850 jobs.
Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023, and the plant is scheduled to be in production by the second half of 2025.
The future Montgomery County facility will be located on about 420 acres at the state’s Allensworth site, near Exit 4 of Interstate 24 and an Amazon distribution hub.
The Tennessee site will play a key role in LG Chem’s strategy to increase its battery materials business by producing advanced NCMA cathode materials containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum for next-generation EV batteries with improved battery capacity and stability.
In addition, the Clarksville facility will feature LG Chem’s most advanced production technology, including the ability to produce more than 10,000 tons of cathode material per line, the industry’s highest. LG Chem also plans to implement its smart factory technology in Tennessee to automate the entire production process and establish a quality analysis and control system that will be the benchmark for all other cathode plants in the world.
Founded in 1947 in South Korea, LG Chem has nearly 19,000 employees across more than 50 global sites. In 2021, the company recorded sales of more than $37 billion.
South Korea is one of Tennessee’s top 10 countries for foreign direct investment. There are approximately 20 Korean-based establishments that have invested a collective $2.3 billion and employ more than 3,500 people across the state. LG Chem’s $3.2 billion investment will more than double the investments made by South Korean-based companies.
The release does not note any incentive the state might be providing LG Chem.
“The new cathode manufacturing facility in Tennessee brings us one step closer to becoming the world’s best battery materials manufacturer and fulfilling our corporate vision to become a top global science company," LG Chem CEO Hak-Cheol Shin said in the release. "This site will be the North American manufacturing center of excellence for the cathode supply chain and lead to the creation of many well-paying jobs, contributing to the local economy in Clarksville."