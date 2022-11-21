LG Chem

Seoul-based LG Chem announced Monday it will invest $3.2 billion in an electric vehicle battery factory in Clarksville.

The deal will represent the second-largest business investment in Tennessee history, trailing only that of Ford Motor Company, which plans to make its recently announced electric pickup trucks at a West Tennessee property in a deal valued at more than $5.6 billion (read here). In addition, the LG Chem effort will be the single-largest announced foreign investment in state history.

Hak-Cheol Shin

