Nashville-based Ingram Barge Company is planning to develop the Cumberland River Port at a 40-acre site in Ashland City.
The newspaper reported that the new facility will fill a gap left by the closure of Cherokee Marine Port in Nashville in early 2020. That property was part of the footprint of River North, the major East Nashville development set to be home to Oracle.
There is no set timeline for development of the facility. The effort is part of a push by Ashland City and Cheatham County governments to encourage business development in the area, particularly along the river.
“While we are still in the planning stages, we are excited about the progress being made to build a new, state-of-the-art river port to serve the growing needs of both Ingram Marine and the greater Middle Tennessee region,” Ingram Marine President and CEO John Roberts said, via the Exchange. “Barge transportation is one of the greenest ways to move bulk freight in the world. As businesses realize it is one of the least expensive, safest and lowest carbon footprint ways to move goods, the demand for state-of-the-art facilities along the major inland river thoroughfares is a top priority. Ingram is focused on setting the industry standard in quality at this and other river ports we own and operate across the U.S.”