Hankook Tire today announced Tuesday that Rob Williams has been named president of its Nashville-based Hankook Tire America Corp.
Williams replaces Curtis Brison, who began serving in the position in January 2022 and departed in July of that year.
In addition, and according to a release, the Seoul-based company has announced Jong Jin (JJ) Park has been promoted to vice president of USA PC/LT sales, Intae (Ted) Choi has been elevated to vice president of North American marketing strategy and Byoungjoe (Joe) Park has been promoted to vice president of corporate management.
Williams will oversee the company’s U.S. and Canada regions, leading four departments and direct teams including the Tennessee plant in Clarksville and the TBR (truck, bus and radial) sales department, a role he has held since joining Hankook in January 2019.
In June 2022, Williams was appointed senior vice president of commercial and consumer sales for Hankook Tire America, adding leadership in consumer products to his existing oversight of commercial replacement and OE product sales and related services. Williams brings more than 30 years of tire industry experience.
JJ Park previously served as vice president of marketing and U.S. sales innovation director for Hankook Tire America. Park joined Hankook Tire in 2004 and has experience across the American and United Kingdom regions.
Choi will continue his role as vice president of Tennessee plant management support. He previously served as vice president of the company’s Australia subsidiary, among other roles.
Joe Park will oversee finance, accounting, tax and internal audit functions for Hankook Tire America Corp. as well as for Hankook Tire's Canadian subsidiary. Most recently, he served as Tennessee plant corporate management team manager. He also held leadership positions at Hankook's global headquarters on its internal audit and accounting teams.
"We are committed to the U.S. and Canada markets, and Rob, JJ and Ted have all contributed greatly to our growth in the region," Sooil Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire and Technology, said in the release. "Rob is a strong and versatile leader with expertise across many segments in the tire industry.
“JJ's success in marketing strategy will be key to further success in our sales organization,” Lee added. “Ted's knowledge of our products will prove essential to our marketing efforts. Joe brings a strong audit and accounting background to the team. As we accelerate our global business strategy, we look forward to seeing the positive impact they have in the years ahead."
