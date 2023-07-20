51553102167_61284f8f2a_o.jpg

Gov. Bill Lee speaks at Ford BlueOval City announcement in 2021.

Canadian parts manufacturer Magna plans to invest nearly $800 million and hire about 1,300 people in Tennessee as it builds out manufacturing and assembly facilities to support Ford’s BlueOval City project in West Tennessee.

According to a release, Magna will build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City, underway on a state-developed industrial campus. Magna will also build a separate stamping and assembling facility in Lawrenceburg.

Tags