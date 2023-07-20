Canadian parts manufacturer Magna plans to invest nearly $800 million and hire about 1,300 people in Tennessee as it builds out manufacturing and assembly facilities to support Ford’s BlueOval City project in West Tennessee.
According to a release, Magna will build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City, underway on a state-developed industrial campus. Magna will also build a separate stamping and assembling facility in Lawrenceburg.
Magna will supply battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for Ford’s second-generation electric truck, of which the automaker says it will eventually be able to produce 500,000 annually in Tennessee. Magna already makes battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning at a plant in Ontario.
Ford’s electric vehicle sales have slumped this year, and the company recently slashed prices on the F-150 Lightning.
The three facilities are expected to come online in 2025.
State incentives related to the project were not disclosed. The state approved nearly $1 billion in incentives for the main Ford project.
“These opportunities not only strengthen our relationship with a valued customer, but also reflect the depth and breadth of our capabilities across the vehicle,” Eric Wilds, Magna chief sales and marketing officer, said in the release. “We are thankful to the state of Tennessee for their support and partnership.”