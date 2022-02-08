Tritium DCFC Limited, an Australia-based electric vehicle charging infrastructure company, announced Tuesday plans to establish its American manufacturing base in Lebanon.
The new Wilson County facility is expected to create 500 new jobs, according to a release, which would represent a doubling of Tritium’s global workforce.
The facility will produce modular direct current fast chargers, including up to six production lines with the capacity to produce between 10,000 and 30,000 charging units per year. Production will begin at the new facility in the third quarter of 2022, according to the release.
According to Loopnet listings, the property from which Tritium plans to operate includes a large industrial building built in 1979 and featuring multiple tenants. It will serve as Tritium’s sole U.S. facility for the production of modular direct current fast chargers. The company has distributed approximately 3 million of its chargers in more than 40 countries, the company said.
Tritium worked with site planning firm The Boyd Company and the local office of commercial broker Lee & Associates on the project.
State officials did not disclose incentives offered to the company. According to a source with knowledge of the deal, Tritium looked at sites in Texas and Arkansas before settling on Tennessee.
“Tritium’s investment in a U.S.-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry,” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said in the release. “We are thrilled to work with the U.S. federal government and the state of Tennessee on this initiative. With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.”
Hunter told Bloomberg News that the decision to ramp up production in the United States was due to increased demand following President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. Biden plans to tout Tritium's new manufacturing facility in a Tuesday event.
