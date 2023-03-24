Commercial lighting company Universal Douglas Lighting Americas Inc. is ceasing manufacturing operations immediately, according to a letter to vendors acquired by the Post.
The company’s facilities across North America will close by July, chief restructuring officer Steve Wybo wrote in the letter.
Universal Douglas was created via the combination of Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls. The combined company traces its history to 1947 and since 2021 has been owned by private equity firm Atar Capital. Previously, the two companies were owned by Panasonic.
“As we move towards winding down operations, we ask that you continue to support our company and its customers with [the] same high level of partnership that has characterized our relationship for years,” Wybo wrote. “We are committed to filling as many outstanding customer orders as possible and maximizing recovery value on asset sales. We intend to use the funds received from liquidation proceeds to pay down existing liabilities to all creditors. … Please bear in mind that these are extremely stressful times for our employees as we finish production.”
A Universal Douglas representative could not be reached for further comment.
The company lists its headquarters on Century Boulevard near Nashville International Airport.