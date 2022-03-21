Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas on Monday announced a minority investment in autonomous vehicle company May Mobility of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
According to a release, the partnership between the companies will include the “future integration of Bridgestone’s digital and predictive tire-centric technologies into May Mobility autonomous vehicles.” May Mobility’s AV technology is deployed in a fleet of Toyota passenger vehicles, and the fleet will, in part, rely on Bridgestone’s network of retail service centers for continued expansion.
The release further notes that May Mobility vehicles will use Bridgestone’s in-wheel sensors and predictive algorithms to monitor the health of tires, including tire pressure, temperature and tread wear. Azuga, a cloud-based fleet mobility company acquired by Bridgestone in 2021, will also be used by May Mobility to improve fleet management, camera intelligence and route planning features.
“May Mobility is at the forefront of AV innovation and development, and we are excited to partner with the company through our broad service network of company-owned retail stores,” said Brian Goldstine, president of mobility solutions and fleet management at Bridgestone Americas. “Our future plans to integrate the Bridgestone suite of predictive maintenance insights will help ensure that May Mobility vehicles operate even more safely, efficiently and sustainably.”
Other recent Bridgestone investments include locally based mobile fuel and service provider Yoshi and tire data company Tyrata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.