TN Composites, a Dickson County boat manufacturer, plans to double its employee headcount as part of a $23.1 million expansion.
The expansion includes the expected addition of 132 jobs at the company’s White Bluff facility. The plan is to increase production to 14 boats per week by early 2025, according to a release. The company was founded in 2018 and acquired by Canadian firm Limestone Boat Company in 2021. TN Composites manufactures Aquasport, Limestone and Boca Bay boats.
Tennessee economic development officials announced the effort but did not note any incentives provided to the company.
“When a company like TN Composites expands in our state, it is not only a testament to the workforce or business climate but also to the community that company calls home,” Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a release. “We are proud to be the home of TN Composites and thank this company for its continued investment in Tennessee.”
