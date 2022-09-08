TN Composites, a Dickson County boat manufacturer, plans to double its employee headcount as part of a $23.1 million expansion.

The expansion includes the expected addition of 132 jobs at the company’s White Bluff facility. The plan is to increase production to 14 boats per week by early 2025, according to a release. The company was founded in 2018 and acquired by Canadian firm Limestone Boat Company in 2021. TN Composites manufactures Aquasport, Limestone and Boca Bay boats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.