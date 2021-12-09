German auto parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG is closing its manufacturing facility in Wilson County and laying off 237 workers, according to a notice published by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The layoffs will begin Feb. 3 and continue through the end of March, according to the notice.
The facility in Lebanon has been open since 1961 and, according to the Wilson Post, has been the home of a series of different manufacturers. The facility was operated by TRW for decades until ZF acquired that company in 2015.
The plant currently produces commercial vehicle steering system components.
“There’s generations of people that worked there and were able to raise their families here in this community,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said, according to the Post. “It’s been a great employer for a long time. It’s a sad day. It’s sad for the community because we’re losing a large employer, but it’s really sad on an individual level because these are people who have worked there for a long time and now, they’re going to have to look for something else.”
Nearly 300 additional workers were laid off in 2020.
