A Canada-based auto parts manufacturer with a $1 billion market capitalization is expanding its operations in Springfield and hiring nearly 100 people.
Martinrea International executives and state officials on Thursday said the company will invest $40 million in its expansion, which will add 30,000 square feet to its facility and includes robots, large presses and welding cells. It was not disclosed how much the state is providing in the way of incentives. Martinrea designs and makes lightweight chassis and body structures as well as engine systems and runs 57 plants around the world.
“Expanding Martinrea’s facility in Robertson County was a logical decision for us due to its skilled workforce and close proximity to our customers,” said Martinrea International President and CEO Pat D’Eramo. “We are excited to see the continued growth of the automotive industry in Tennessee.”
Martinrea (Ticker: MRE.TO) employs more than 15,000 people in all. It produced a first-quarter profit of about $31 million on sales of $800 million. The company’s leaders recently said they expect the business to produce sales of at least $3.7 billion in 2023 and have at least $161 million in cash flow.
