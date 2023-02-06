A.O.

The existing Lochinvar facility in Lebanon

 Courtesy of A.O. Smith

Milwaukee-based water heating and treatment manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. will undertake a $30 million expansion of its Lochinvar facility in Lebanon, a move expected to yield 150 jobs.

Online trade publication contractormag.com reports work will start within the next six months on a product development center. The project will include an  engineering facility at which next-gen hydronics technologies will be developed. Lochinvar, for which A.O. Smith is the parent company, also be expanding the Lebanon manufacturing facility to support future production lines, including future decarbonization products.

