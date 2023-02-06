Milwaukee-based water heating and treatment manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. will undertake a $30 million expansion of its Lochinvar facility in Lebanon, a move expected to yield 150 jobs.
Online trade publication contractormag.com reports work will start within the next six months on a product development center. The project will include an engineering facility at which next-gen hydronics technologies will be developed. Lochinvar, for which A.O. Smith is the parent company, also be expanding the Lebanon manufacturing facility to support future production lines, including future decarbonization products.
Contractormag.com reports the future center will combine A.O. Smith North America water heating commercial engineering, platform electronics, product support and product management functions with Lochinvar engineering and product management.
The construction effort at the Wilson County site will require about 20 months to complete.
“Just as the Corporate Technology Center in Milwaukee was designed to showcase our advanced water heating and water treatment research and development efforts, this new facility will serve as a hub for commercial water heating and hydronics new product development,” Dr. Bob Heideman, A.O. Smith senior vice president and chief technology officer, said in a company release.
A.O. Smith acquired Lochinvar, which is located at 300 Maddox-Simpson Parkway, in 2014 for about $418 million (read here). A.O.Smith also operates a facility in Ashland City.