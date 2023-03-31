The local office of Emeryville, Calif.-based global professional services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group will relocate to Midtown’s Broadwest from South Nashville.
According to a release, BRG will occupy 12,000 square feet on the 12th floor of the Broadwest office tower. The cost to undertake the move and the terms of the lease with Broadwest owner Propst Development of Huntsville are not being disclosed.
BRG was founded in 2010 and now has more than 1,400 employees working in various international locations. The local office is located at 517 Hagan Street and is overseen by John Brock.
BRG provides clients professional consulting related to disputes and investigations, corporate finance and performance improvement.
“We are pleased BRG has decided to become part of the Broadwest community,” Propst President John Hughey said in the release. “With its 40 offices across six continents, BRG is an outstanding firm and another great addition to the Broadwest campus.”
Bill Adair, Sarah Pettigrew and Ashley Marshall of Jones Lang LaSalle are the office leasing agents for Broadwest.
Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry designed Broadwest, which sits at the split of Broadway and West End Avenue.
NYC-based coworking concept to take WeHo space
New York-based coworking-focused members club The Malin will open in the fall in Wedgewood-Houston.
According to a release, this will be the fourth location for the concept and the first outside New York City (with offices in SoHo, Williamsburg and West Village).
The Malin will take space in Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners’ Nashville Warehouse Co. development, which sits at Fourth Avenue South and Wedgewood Avenue near Chestnut Hill. Nashville Warehouse is one of the city’s handful of mass timber constructed buildings.
The Malin Nashville will take 16,000 square feet of coworking space that will accommodate 48 desks, seven private offices, six meeting rooms and a library.
The Malin Nashville will join Soho House Nashville, Apple Music, Live Nation, Red Bull and, later this year, NYC-based French restaurant Pastis.
“We are incredibly excited to open our first club outside of New York City and thrilled to partner with forward-thinking AJ Capital Partners in facilitating the future of work for the people of Nashville,” Ciaran McGuigan, CEO of The Malin, said in the release. “We look forward to contributing to the remarkable growth of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood and offering beautiful, functional design in our largest workspace to date.”