The local office of Emeryville, Calif.-based global professional services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group will relocate to Midtown’s Broadwest from South Nashville.

According to a release, BRG will occupy 12,000 square feet on the 12th floor of the Broadwest office tower. The cost to undertake the move and the terms of the lease with Broadwest owner Propst Development of Huntsville are not being disclosed.

John

John Hughey