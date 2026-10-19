Web Services Team acquires two local companies Franklin-based website design, marketing firm pays undisclosed sum for Boro Business Lab, 323 Design William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2026 Oct 19, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Franklin-based digital services company Web Services Team Corp. announced Monday the acquisition of Murfreesboro-based Boro Business Lab and Nashville-based 323 Design.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a press release. Ken Royer Photo: WST × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmq@E9 4@>A2?:6D[ H9:49 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ @A6C2E6 G:2 E96:C 4FCC6?E ?2>6D[ ;@:? (63 $6CG:46D %62>VD }2D9G:==6\32D65 w@CE@? vC@FA WH9:49 :D C64@8?:K:?8 :ED b_E9 J62C @7 @A6C2E:@?D :? a_aeX 2?5 uC2?<=:?\32D65 y{q]k^AmkAm($%VD D6CG:46D :?4=F56 H63 56D:8?[ $t~ WD62C49 6?8:?6 @AE:>:K2E:@?X[ px D62C49 G:D:3:=:EJ[ 9@DE:?8[ H63 D64FC:EJ 2?5 >@?E9=J DFAA@CE]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 925 EC6>6?5@FD DF446DD :? D42=:?8 8C62E 5:8:E2= >2C<6E:?8 4@>A2?:6D H:E9@FE =@D:?8 H92E >256 E96> DF446DD7F= :? E96 7:CDE A=246[” z6? #@J6C[ (63 $6CG:46D %62> rt~[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“q@C@ qFD:?6DD {23 2?5 bab s6D:8? 92G6 3F:=E DEC@?8 3C2?5D[ =@J2= 4=:6?E C6=2E:@?D9:AD 2?5 566A C@@ED :? E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D] qJ 3C:?8:?8 E96> :?E@ ($%[ H6 42? 3F:=5 @? E9@D6 DEC6?8E9D H:E9 E96 D42=6[ E649?@=@8J 2?5 C6D@FC46D @7 @FC =2C86C @C82?:K2E:@?[ A2CE:4F=2C=J 2D px C2A:5=J 492?86D 9@H 3FD:?6DD6D 2C6 5:D4@G6C65 2?5 9@H E96J 4@>A6E6]”k^AmkAmq@C@ qFD:?6DD {23 H2D 7@F?565 :? a_`e[ H9:=6 bab s6D:8? 3682? @A6C2E:@?D :? a__b] q@E9 4@>A2?:6D 7@4FD @? H63D:E6 56D:8?[ D@4:2= >65:2 D6CG:46D 2?5 >2C<6E:?8 42>A2:8?D]k^AmkAm%96 2??@F?46>6?E 4@>6D 27E6C E96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 y{q Wy@J {:76 qFD:?6DDX 62C=:6C E9:D J62C H2D ?2>65 E@ E96 a_ae k6>mx?4k^6>m] d___ =:DE[ C2?<:?8 }@] c[eaf 2>@?8 p>6C:42’D 72DE6DE\8C@H:?8 AC:G2E6 4@>A2?:6D] %9:D >2C<D y{q’D D6G6?E9 2AA62C2?46[ 2?5 D:IE9 4@?D64FE:G6 J62C[ E@ =2?5 2 DA@E @? E96 =:DE]k^AmkAmu@F?565 :? a__b :? uC2?<=:?[ y{q 92D 4=:6?ED E92E :?4=F56 W@C 92G6 :?4=F565X $E2C !9JD:42= %96C2AJ[ }2D9G:==6 x?E6C?2E:@?2= p:CA@CE[ u:D< &?:G6CD:EJ[ q@JD U2>Aj v:C=D r=F3[ !68 {68 !@C<6C 2?5 }:DD2? $E25:F>]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Web Services Team Corp. Ken Royer Mergers And Acquisitions World Wide Web Cyberspace Information Economy Internet Web Development Hypertext Technology William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you