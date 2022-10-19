Brentwood-based staffing and consulting firm Vaco announced Wednesday it has acquired BVOH, a personnel and outsourcing company with offices in the San Francisco area and Austin.
Brentwood-based staffing and consulting firm Vaco announced Wednesday it has acquired BVOH, a personnel and outsourcing company with offices in the San Francisco area and Austin.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
BVOH specializes in placing finance and accounting personnel in jobs within the technology, life sciences, asset management and consumer products sectors. The company will retain its name for the immediate future and will eventually operate as Vaco.
BVOH Managing Partner Leslie Boudreaux, who founded with three partners the company in 2004, will remain in her role, the release notes. BVOH is home to approximately 35 employees.
The release notes San Francisco Business Times has named BVOH among the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies and one of the 100 Largest Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area.
With more than 40 physical locations in three countries, Vaco now operates four locations in California (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego) and four in Texas (Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin).
“Leslie, her fellow partners and the entire team at BVOH have built an amazing business over the last 18 years,” Brian Waller, Vaco chief executive officer and co-founder, said in the release. “Their expertise in providing finance and accounting solutions to world-class clients will provide a perfect complement to Vaco's strong presence in the Bay Area and will plant a flag for Vaco in Austin.”
The transaction follows Vaco’s having acquired Boston-based personnel and outsourcing company Bay State Search in November 2021 and Jacksonville-based peer Alluvion (also in 2021). The deal with BVOH comes roughly two years after Vaco purchased Toronto-based Prodigy Bank of Toronto, which specializes in technology personnel.
Read more about the various acquisitions here.
