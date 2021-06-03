Personnel staffing and consulting firm Vaco announced Thursday it has acquired a Jacksonville-based peer, the latest growth move from the Brentwood company.
The acquisition of Alluvion, the terms of which were not disclosed, follows Vaco’s adding offices and leadership in Miami and West Palm Beach last year. Vaco’s other Florida locations include Orlando and Tampa, with each location providing personnel services related to the accounting and finance, technology and operations sectors.
In October 2020, Vaco acquired Toronto-based Prodigy Bank, which specializes in technology personnel (read more here). Previously, Vaco acquired in 2019 MorganFranklin Consulting, a large finance and technology advisory firm, as well as Pennsylvania-based MEBC Global and San Antonio-based Aventine Hill Partners.
Founded in 2000 and home to 50 employees in Jacksonville, Tampa and South Florida, Alluvion is led by President and CEO David Reichard and is, based on number of employees, ranked the top placement firm in its market by the Jacksonville Business Journal. Alluvion specializes in providing personnel and consulting services to the accounting/finance, information technology and operations sectors.
Brian Waller, a Vaco co-founder and the company's chief strategy officer, said Alluvion’s reputation, complementary service offering and success in the region “are what initially attracted us to them.”
“Once we had an opportunity to get to know their people and their culture, we knew we had something special and chose to swiftly move forward expanding Vaco’s reach and ability to better serve clients and candidates with creative, people-focused solutions,” Waller added.
