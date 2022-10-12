Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home.

According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 2.43.31 PM.png

Hal Lawton
Orscheln.png