A Nashville-based transportation subsidiary of Roper Technologies is being sold to Singapore Technologies Engineering for approximately $2.7 billion.
Transcore provides transportation solutions to government agencies and private firms across the globe, including electronic tolling, intelligent transportation systems and radio frequency identification technology. The company relocated to Nashville in 2013 as a Roper subsidiary and is projected to generate $545 million of revenue in 2021.
Roper will retain software businesses brought into the company via acquisition with Transcore, including its DAT And Loadlink network software businesses, according to a press release.
ST Engineering is a vertically integrated engineering group that builds smart cities and offers services in aerospace, marine, defense, digital tech and public security.
“TransCore has established a premier business, demonstrated by its industry leading solutions and backed by a talented workforce, in which we will continue to invest. With the addition of TransCore, ST Engineering will be uniquely positioned as a sustainable Smart Mobility market leader, underpinned by our strengths in technology and innovation,” Vincent Chong, group president & CEO of ST Engineering, said in the release.
