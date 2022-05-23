New York-based private equity firm Centre Partners has completed an acquisition of Captain D’s, the Nashville-based fast food chain.
Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
Centre Partners previously acquired Captain D’s in 2013 and sold its stake in 2017. Captain D’s, founded in 1969, includes more than 500 locations around the country.
According to a release, current management will stay in their roles.
"We are proud to welcome Centre Partners back to the company and continue our growth story with their support,” Captain D’s CEO Phil Greifeld said in the release. “Their deep understanding of our business makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. We continue to improve the customer experience with new menu offerings; streamlined digital, drive-thru and delivery options; and an expanding geographic footprint. We are excited to build upon these initiatives with Centre Partners."
Sentinel Capital Partners had owned the restaurant chain since 2017.
