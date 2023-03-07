5ffdb675865e0.image.png
Sorelle Hospitality has acquired the remaining ownership stake in the parent company of Strategic Hospitality-founded restaurant, bar and bowling alley Pinewood Social.

According to a release, terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

