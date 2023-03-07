Sorelle Hospitality has acquired the remaining ownership stake in the parent company of Strategic Hospitality-founded restaurant, bar and bowling alley Pinewood Social.
Sorelle Hospitality has acquired the remaining ownership stake in the parent company of Strategic Hospitality-founded restaurant, bar and bowling alley Pinewood Social.
According to a release, terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
Pinewood USA (which owns Pinewood Social) was established in 2020 when the Nashville-based Sorelle Hospitality became majority owner of Pinewood Social, which is located in downtown’s Rolling Mill Hill at 33 Peabody St.
Anthony Sanfilippo, Carlos Ruisanchez and Florence Sudduth oversee Sorelle Hospitality, which also co-owns Nashville businesses Crema Coffee Roasters, Juniper Green Kitchen, Old School Farm, Grain Creative and Slate Digital Marketing.
Strategic Hospitality co-founders Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg opened Pinewood Social in 2013. The Goldbergs founded Strategic Hospitality in 2006, with the company’s portfolio of Nashville restaurants and bars including Locust, The Band Box, The Catbird Seat, Henrietta Red, Merchants, The Patterson House and Tacos by Alebrije at Geodis Park.
Pinewood USA employs about 125 people and is led by Director of Operations Chris Vicic. In his current role since 2021, Vicic has seven years of service with the Pinewood brand.
