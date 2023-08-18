Nashville health care-focused private equity firm Lead Capital Partners has announced the sale of its medical staffing agency The Hardenbergh Group to BV Investment Partners.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the release.
Founded in 1991 and based in Livonia, Mich., Hardenbergh provides non-clinical professional staffing, consulting, physician peer review and outsourced solutions to health care organizations.
BV Investment Partners is a private equity firm based in Boston. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.8 billion in the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services industries.
“We greatly appreciate our partnership with Mary and the Hardenbergh management team,” Pryor Smartt, Lead Capital Partners managing partner, said in the release. “This was an excellent investment for LCP and is a strong endorsement of our long-term, partnership-driven investment approach in the lower middle market.”
Daniel Hart is CEO of Hardenbergh.
Silvermark Partners LLC served as financial adviser and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC provided legal counsel to Hardenbergh. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to BV.
Two Nashville leaders join NCVC board
Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. has added Max Goldberg, co-owner of Strategic Hospitality as a board member and attorney Molly Shehan as legal counsel.
Shehan is a partner at the Music Row law firm Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC (MHCKBS). Shehan previously served on the Board of Directors of Music City Inc., the foundation of the NCVC.
Goldberg’s Strategic Hospitality owns Merchants, The Patterson House, The Catbird Seat, The Band Box and The Country Club located in First Horizon Park, Bastion, Henrietta Red, Locust, Tacos by Alebrije in GEODIS Park, and recently opened Kisser.
Music industry executive Ken Levitan, founder and co-president of Vector Management, will return as the board chairman of the board of directors. He previously served two consecutive terms as board chair in fiscal years 2015 and 2016.
“Max and Molly bring a deep understanding of the hospitality and entertainment sectors as they join a fantastic group of community and business leaders with expertise in hospitality, finance, health, sports and more. Their guidance will be instrumental as Nashville tourism continues its upward trajectory,” Levitan said in the release. “The powerhouse hospitality industry is driving the economy of Nashville, and we are eager to work together with the city’s incoming administration to harness the momentum that generates growth for community members and local businesses and revenue for the city and state.”
Additionally, NCVC President and CEO Deana Ivey has announced Heather Middleton will serve as chief marketing officer (she had been senior vice president). Senior Vice Presidents David Spencer (events) and Bonna Johnson, (corporate communications) will join Middleton on the NCVC leadership team, which also includes Jeff Mefford, CFO; Adrienne Siemers, chief sales officer; Andrea Arnold, chief public affairs officer; and Marie Sueing, chief diversity officer.
The NCVC also announced Alberto R. Gonzales will serve on the board of directors for its foundation Music City Inc. Gonzales, who served as Attorney General of the United States during the George W. Bush administration, was a member of the NCVC Board of Directors for the past year as legal counsel.
Nashville’s hospitality industry generated $9.2 billion in direct visitor spending in 2022 and the most room nights ever sold in a single year at 9.5 million room nights. Also, October 2022 was a record month in hotel tax collections at $12.86 million, breaking the record set in June 2022 at $12.17 million. The industry represents more than 70,000 jobs in Davidson County.
Skanska earns award for Community Foundation project
The Nashville-area office of construction and development firm Skanska USA has won an Award of Merit from ENR (Engineering News and Record) in its Regional Best Projects Awards.
According to a release, the award recognizes Skanska’s 99 percent mass timber build of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s headquarters in Green Hills.
The project was awarded in the Southeast region in ENR’s office, retail, and mixed-use category.
The Community Foundation’s headquarters was only one of 15 projects across the Southeast to earn an Award of Merit from ENR.
“This project was a labor of love, delivering for an organization that does so much good throughout our region,” Chris Hopper, Skanska executive vice president and general manager. “The use of cross-laminated timber for 99% of the building was both innovative in the market and a sustainability boost for the community. We’re proud to earn a renowned accolade for its quality with this Award.”