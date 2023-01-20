Zone Enterprises of St. Louis has acquired Can-Do National Tape, a Nashville-based company specializing in custom adhesive and tape products.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a release.
Can-Do, which began operations in 1972 and is home to about 60 employees, was sold by High Street Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm.
Founded in 1950 and led by CEO Scott Zone, Zone Enterprises bills itself as a component parts supplier of die-cut, molded and extruded materials, specializing in custom engineered sealing, insulating and sound solutions. The company operates facilities in the United States, Mexico and China.
"We are excited to become part of Zone Enterprises and look forward to what these two dynamic companies and teams can achieve together," Rick Winkel, president of Can-Do National Tape, said in the release.
Pinnacle sees quarterly earnings increase
Pinnacle Financial has announced quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share.
According to a release, the Pinnacle figure compares to earnings of $1.71 per share from Q4 2021. The recent figure represents a 2.9 percent increase from that mark of a year ago.
The quarterly report also represents an earnings surprise of 15.38 percent below the mark Zacks expected. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.
Pinnacle posted revenues of $401.78 million for the quarter ended December 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.14 percent. The mark compares to year-ago revenues of $339.49 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.
Pinnacle shares have added about 2.2 percent since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 4.2 percent.
In a release, Pinnacle noted Paycheck Protection Program net interest income for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021, was approximately $72,000 and $15.1 million, respectively. PPP net interest income for the years ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021, was $15.6 million and $81.4 million, respectively. PPP net interest income had minimal impact on diluted earnings per common share for the most recent quarter, and a $0.15 impact to diluted earnings per common share for the year, compared to impacts of $0.15 and $0.79 for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues for Q4 were $199.7 million, an increase of 18.1 percent from the $169.1 million reported in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Pinnacle reports it hired a record 147 revenue producing employees in 2022, compared to 119 in 2021.
"Our core banking business continues to produce outsized growth as we capitalize on vulnerabilities at the larger banks,” Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “With a macro environment dominated by rapidly rising short-term interest rates and a very volatile yield curve, maintaining a fortress balance sheet became even more important.
"Throughout 2022, in addition to protecting tangible book value per common share our credit metrics remained strong and, though there are many economic uncertainties, we remain cautiously optimistic going into 2023.”
Howard scholarship to support Belmont music students
Members of Nashville’s Howard family have established the Douglas J. Howard ‘Dean’s Choice’ Endowed Scholarship with a $100,000 gift to the Belmont University Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.
Given by Linda Howard and Doug Howard, with daughter Gracelyn, the scholarship will support a rising sophomore, junior or senior student with a minimum 3.0 GPA or higher studying in the Curb College, according to a release.
Doug graduated from Belmont College in 1979, having studied music business and management. He later received his MBA degree from Vanderbilt University and his JD degree from the George Washington University School of Law in Washington, D.C.
After a career as a music industry executive, Howard returned to Belmont in 2015 to serve as dean of Curb College until his retirement last fall.
“We are deeply grateful for the Howard family’s generosity and are excited to continue Doug’s legacy at Belmont through this endowed scholarship,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release. “Doug has been a tremendous asset to Belmont and Curb College through his innovative spirit, transformational leadership, passion and energy. Through the Howard family’s investment, more students will have the opportunity to study music and entertainment in the world-class Curb College.”
FB Financial reports income rise during Q4
FB Financial Corp. has reported net income of $38.1 million, or $0.81 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The EPS figure compares to $0.68 in the previous quarter and $1.02 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted net income was $40 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $0.68 in Q3 2022 and $0.89 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The company grew deposits to $10.9 billion, loans held for investment to $9.30 billion, total assets to $12.8 billion and adjusted tangible book value per common share to $26.53 during the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to the marks of the previous quarter.
“The company performed well in our priority areas of liquidity, credit and capital, with strong performance metrics in each of those areas,” FB Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Christ Holmes said in the release. “Beyond those priorities, we [saw] robust increases in deposits, loans and total assets. Our deposit growth of 33.7 percent annualized was the highlight of the quarter. As we head into 2023, we have positioned the company for a tightening money supply, slower economic growth and intensifying competition."