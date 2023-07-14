Novatech Inc. has acquired Columbia, S.C.-based peer Carolina Business Equipment — a move that yields about 600 employees for the Nashville managed IT and print services company.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The transaction follows Novatech’s having paid undisclosed sums for Chattanooga-based ACT Business Machines in March and Atlantic Business Systems of Melbourne, Fla., in July 2022 (read more here).
Dan Cooper, Novatech CEO, said CBE is home to about 85 employees. Established in 1975 and led by owner and president John Eckstrom, the company website lists five offices in North and South Carolina, collectively.
CBE's offers managed IT and print services and product lines from Sharp, Toshiba and Kyocera, among others.
The release does not note the status of Eckstrom and other CBE leaders following the acquisition.
"CBE's reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences, innovative managed IT and print services, and its impressive growth trajectory perfectly mirror Novatech's vision for the managed office,” Cooper said in the release. “This acquisition represents a key milestone in our ongoing growth strategy."
Novatech was founded in 1998 and is a portfolio company of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Trivest Partners. Founded in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 transactions valued at a collective approximately $8 billion, according to its website.
