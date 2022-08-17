Geodis officials have announced the global supply chain company will acquire Need It Now Delivers.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Need It Now Delivers operates a domestic road freight network with more than 65 company locations and 300 distribution points, with particular focus on the eastern United States.
Founded in 1987 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Need It Now Delivers is a logistics services business led by CEO Eric Mautner.
Once the transaction is completed, Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”) will employ roughly 15,000 people across more than 200 locations in the U.S and exceeding 17,000 in the Americas. The combined organizations of Geodis and Need It Now Delivers would have generated $3.7 billion for full year 2021 in the U.S., the release notes.
The move follows Geodis having acquired for an undisclosed amount Plano, Texas-based freight brokerage company Velocity Freight Transport. Inc. from McLane Company Inc. in July 2021 (read here).
"Our U.S. supply chain business has consistently grown over the last 10 years," Mike Honious, Geodis in Americas president and CEO, said in the release. "With the services, capabilities, and the leadership team of Need It Now Delivers, we will expand our offerings and support the growth strategies of our customers."
The North American office of Geodis is based in Brentwood, with the parent company headquartered in France.
Thompson Distribution acquires Knoxville peer
Nashville-based Thompson Distribution has acquired Landmark Trucks of Knoxville.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Landmark Trucks, with locations in Morristown and Cookeville, offers new and pre-owned trucks, as well as leasing and rental services and trailer sales. Andy Jablonski had served as president, with the release not noting his role moving forward.
“We see in Landmark Trucks a well-run business with a large and loyal customer base situated in highly visible locations,” John Thompson, CEO of Thompson Distribution and a co-owner of the Nashville Predators, said in the release. “Landmark already brings value to customers who depend on their outstanding service department. Their culture aligns well with other Thompson Distribution companies in their emphasis on building lasting relationships and with a premium customer experience.”
Thompson Distribution is affiliated with 1944-founded Thompson Family Companies. That entity includes Thompson Machinery, a Caterpillar machinery dealer servicing Tennessee and Mississippi.
The Thompson family founded Aries Clean Energy, which deploys patented gasification technology to create renewable energy projects using biomass feedstocks.
TechnologyAdvice acquires publisher
Nashville-based business-to-business platform TechnologyAdvice has acquired Marc Waring Ventures.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marc Waring Ventures publishes Fit Small Business, The Close and Selling Signals and includes 140 employees.
TechnologyAdvice acquired QuinStreet’s B2B media business unit in 2020 and TechRepublic in 2021.
“Our strong position in the midsize and enterprise market combined with Marc Waring Ventures’ small business focus further solidifies TechnologyAdvice as a leading B2B platform and allows us to better serve technology decision-makers and vendors across businesses of all sizes,” TechnologyAdvice founder and CEO Rob Bellenfant said.
