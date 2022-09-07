Illinois-based Reyes Beer Division has announced the acquisition of DET Distributing’s Tennessee operations, with the transaction expected to close in November.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
DET Distributing was founded in 1951 by E.E. Dettwiller, with his son Fred Dettwiller taking over in 1973. Fred Dettwiller died in 2021.
Tennessee will be RBD’s 10th market. DET chief operating officer John Curley said the company “considered multiple potential partners” but that RBD emerged as “an ideal fit.”
According to the release, DET has more than 5,000 customers and distributes products from Molson Coors, Constellation, Boston Beer, Diageo and Pabst, among other beverage companies. RBD will continue to operate DET’s facilities in Nashville and Jackson under the name DET Beverages.
“My father was committed to building DET into a successful organization that would thrive long into the future,” said A.K. Dettwiller, president of DET Distributing Company. “He charted the company’s course that we continue to seek to maintain today; one that focuses on quality, family, integrity and service. We are confident he would share in our conviction that Reyes Beer Division is the ideal partner to lead DET into our next chapter and ensure we continue to provide exceptional products and service to our customers throughout Tennessee.”
