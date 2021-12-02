New Jersey-based Imperial Dade has acquired longtime local business American Paper & Twine.
Imperial Dade was founded in 1935 and supplies food service packaging and janitorial products. According to a release, the transaction marks Imperial Dade’s 44th acquisition since 2007, when Robert and Jason Tillis took over the firm.
APT is a nearly century old local business currently led by Bob Doochin and Karen Doochin Vingelen. The company is also a wholesale supplier and distributor of food service products, office products and janitorial supplies.
Earlier this week, an LLC affiliated with Doochin purchased the 15.2-acre West Nashville property home to APT for $17 million.
Terms of the Imperial Dade acquisition were not disclosed in the release.
"The legacy we have built here at American Paper & Twine over the past 95 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in our region,” Vingelen said. “With the added resources by combining with Imperial Dade, we will be able to continue to provide exceptional customer service while accelerating the growth we have experienced in recent years.”
