Local building products supplier LP Building Solutions announced Monday it has agreed to sell for $50 million its 50 percent equity interest in two joint ventures to Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc.
The completion of the sale, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by mid-year, according to a release.
The joint ventures are comprised of Resolute-LP Engineered Wood Larouche Inc. in Larouche, Quebec, and Resolute-LP Engineered Wood St-Prime Limited Partnership in Saint-Prime, Quebec, both of which produce I-joists. The long-time partnership was established as an equity method investment in which both LP and Resolute have a 50 percent interest in each entity. Currently, Resolute operates the facilities and LP sells the products.
LP will enter into separate agreements with Resolute to continue to serve as the exclusive distributor of the engineered wood products manufactured at the two operations.
"I would like to thank Resolute Forest Products for a long and mutually rewarding partnership," LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern said in the release. "As LP exits the joint venture and transitions to a distribution agreement, I am confident that this next phase of our relationship will generate value for both companies."
Resolute Forest Products recorded about $834 million in revenue in fourth quarter 2021.
Shares of LP (Ticker: LPX) were trading Monday morning at about $69.28, up 1.82 percent, on below-average volume.
