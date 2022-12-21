Nashville managed services provider Bytes of Knowledge has been acquired by Texas-based IT Voice.
Bytes of Knowledge, which is also known as (b:ok), was founded in 1995 by Julie and Charles May. The company provides network security, cloud and backup services. Charles May is a past president of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization Nashville chapter.
The deal, terms for which were not disclosed, was facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, which opened a Nashville office last year.
"Charles and Julie grew (b:ok) through continuous innovation and became an industry leader in the Nashville market,” Viking Nashville Managing Partner Kyle Kerrigan said in a release. “Their imprint and legacy will carry on through the growth of IT Voice."
IT Voice is a portfolio company of Baymark Partners.