A group led by restaurant and technology investor Matt Bodnar on Wednesday closed its acquisition of local manufacturer Ozark River Manufacturing Co., which builds and sells portable hand-washing stations used at schools, large events, health care clinics and disaster relief settings.
Bodnar is founder of Eidolon Capital, managing partner of Fresh Hospitality and co-founder and chair of Fresh Technology. Fresh Technology is a software company specializing in technology for the restaurant industry, while Fresh Hospitality is an investment platform that has backed several popular food and beverage businesses including Biscuit Love, Vui’s Kitchen and Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint. Fresh Hospitality owns various commercial buildings from which many of the restaurants operate.
Also part of the group buying Ozark is Charlie Johnson, director of portfolio operations at Eidolon Capital. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Ozark was founded in Missouri in 2006 by Cheryl Watts and Martin Watts. The company in 2015 moved to Murfreesboro to be located closer to a shipping hub, in part due to the expense of shipping the large sink stations. According to company officials, the COVID-19 pandemic created increased demand for the hand-washing stations, including at outdoor dining establishments, schools and pop-up hospitals.
Nashville-based restructuring specialist Steve Curnutte of Tortolla Advisors took over as CEO and chief restructuring officer in 2021.
“Ozark’s production facility in Murfreesboro is already handling strong growth, and part of our attraction to the business was that it seems capable of substantially increasing output with only modest CapEx,” Bodnar said. “We’d love to add jobs in the area and keep growing.”
Alex Payne, an attorney with Dunham Hildebrand, represented Ozark in the deal. Nancy Stabell of Wood Stabell Law Group represented Bodnar’s group, while accountant Jay Hoover of Baker Sullivan Hoover also advised Ozark on the deal.
“The velocity of M&A deals has slowed recently — in no small part because many buyers, especially inexperienced ones, have adopted a wait-and-see approach in the midst of what they perceive to be an uncertain market,” Payne said. “In this instance, both the buyer and seller saw a great deal and had the necessary conviction to close. Matt Bodnar at Fresh Hospitality and Steve Curnutte at Tortola have done a lot of transactions and had the confidence and professionalism to manage a seamless transaction.”