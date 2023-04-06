sink

A group led by restaurant and technology investor Matt Bodnar on Wednesday closed its acquisition of local manufacturer Ozark River Manufacturing Co., which builds and sells portable hand-washing stations used at schools, large events, health care clinics and disaster relief settings.

Bodnar is founder of Eidolon Capital, managing partner of Fresh Hospitality and co-founder and chair of Fresh Technology. Fresh Technology is a software company specializing in technology for the restaurant industry, while Fresh Hospitality is an investment platform that has backed several popular food and beverage businesses including Biscuit Love, Vui’s Kitchen and Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint. Fresh Hospitality owns various commercial buildings from which many of the restaurants operate.