Nashville-based masonry materials manufacturer and distributor Alley-Cassetty Companies Inc. announced Monday it has acquired Interstate Block & Brick of Winchester, Tennessee.
Relatedly, Alley-Cassetty also acquired the manufacturing facility and property from which Interstate Block & Brick’s concrete block business operates.
The acquisition does not include either the Interstate Block & Brick name and trademark or IB&B subsidiaries that are not engaged in the masonry products business.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
With the acquisition, Alley-Cassetty now owns 16 Southeast locations that can produce about 17 million concrete blocks per year.
Interstate Block & Brick President Brad Foster and Division Manager Bryan Foster (the two are brothers) will retain their roles with the reinvented company. IB&B has operated for about 25 years.
“Along with well-cultivated customer relationships, Interstate Block & Brick delivers a proven track record of quality masonry products and services as well as distribution channels that expand the Alley-Cassetty network,” Sam Strang, Alley-Cassetty chief executive officer, said in the release. “The acquisition also allows Alley-Cassetty to increase our reach within the southern counties of Middle Tennessee.”
Having begun business in 1879 and located at 2 Oldham St. in the East Bank, Alley-Cassetty Companies bills itself as one of the nation’s largest independently owned and operated masonry material manufacturers and distributors. It ranks among Nashville’s 100 largest private companies with 350 employees.
In addition to Nashville, Alley-Cassetty Brick operates brick, block and stone retail and/or manufacturing locations in Berry Hill, Murfreesboro, Columbia, Gallatin, Clarksville, Lebanon, Cookeville, Dickson, Bowling Green (Kentucky) and Atlanta. Alley-Cassetty Companies also operates Alley-Cassetty Trucking and Alley-Cassetty Truck Center.
