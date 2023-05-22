Nashville boutique investment managers Shayne & Co. and Jacobs Investment Management have announced a merger, with the combined firm expected to oversee more than $400 million in assets.
Targeting high-net-worth clients, the new entity will work from the current Shayne and Co. location in Green Hills and be home to Jon Shayne, Bill Jacobs and two employees, according to a release. A name for the company has not yet been finalized.
Any costs related to the merger are not being disclosed.
Shayne founded his firm in 1994 and holds degrees from Harvard College and Vanderbilt University Law School. He has served on the boards of University School of Nashville and The Ensworth School.
Jacobs founded Jacobs Investment Management in 2006. A chartered financial analyst and a certified financial planner, Jacobs previously spent 13 years with Harris Associates in Chicago (manager of the Oakmark Funds) and left as the youngest investment partner at the firm, the release notes. He attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.
“By combining our research efforts, we should be able to turn over even more rocks in the search for great investment ideas,” Jacobs said in the release.
Shayne said Jacobs' skill and experience as an analyst and financial planner will be "wonderful" for his clients.