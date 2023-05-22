Nashville boutique investment managers Shayne & Co. and Jacobs Investment Management have announced a merger, with the combined firm expected to oversee more than $400 million in assets.

Targeting high-net-worth clients, the new entity will work from the current Shayne and Co. location in Green Hills and be home to Jon Shayne, Bill Jacobs and two employees, according to a release. A name for the company has not yet been finalized.

