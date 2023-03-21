Nashville-based SouthPoint Risk has aligned with a regional peer for an undisclosed sum in what is being termed a merger.

According to a release, the local agency and its 86 employees are now part of Spartanburg, S.C.-based Correll Insurance Group.

Tracy Lomax

