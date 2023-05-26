Nashville construction and demolition company Demo Plus — which participated in the razing of three high-rise residential buildings on the Vanderbilt University campus a few years ago — has sold for an undisclosed sum.
The new owner of the business is Demo Plus Group Inc., the president of which is Tyler Serbus.
In addition, Serbus — via Serbus Industries LLC — has paid approximately $7.15 million for the three West Davidson County properties on which Demo Plus operates, according to Metro records.
The seller of the property was BKB Properties LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The main address of Demo Plus Group Inc. is 7272 Centennial Blvd., with the property sitting adjacent to the site of John C. Tune Airport.
The seller of the business was Steve Cline, who founded Demo Plus Inc. in 2006 and moved the company to its present location in 2013. Cline had owned the property since 2007 and then later sold to BKB Properties LLC in 2018. The company is home to 48 employees.
Cline is remaining with Demo Plus Group Inc. as an employee, Serbus said, adding that the company is looking to bolster its employee roster with hires.
Serbus said he anticipates the business to triple its revenue within the next two to five years.
Serbus — whose former company Serbus Industries now operates as Demo Plus Group Inc. — has more than 15 years of experience within the construction industry, having managed projects with a collective value of approximately $200 million.
"Demo Plus Group Inc. will strive to become Nashville’s top choice for site preparation," he said, adding his hope to is to have more than 60 employees by year's end. "Currently, we are working with many of the top general contractors of Nashville."
Demo Plus Inc. is perhaps best known for having imploded — in 2019 and 2021 — three of the four Vanderbilt University Carmichael Towers once located on West End Avenue. The company also handles demolition debris disposal, mold remediation, hazardous waste removal, and erosion and site utility services, among other tasks.
