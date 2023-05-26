Nashville construction and demolition company Demo Plus — which participated in the razing of three high-rise residential buildings on the Vanderbilt University campus a few years ago — has sold for an undisclosed sum.

The new owner of the business is Demo Plus Group Inc., the president of which is Tyler Serbus.

Demo

From left: Tyler Serbus and Steve Cline

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.