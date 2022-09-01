Nashville-based health care industry-focused cyber risk management company Clearwater Compliance announced Thursday it has merged with CynergisTek of Austin.
A release does not include any financial terms that might have been part of the transaction.
CynergisTek will now operate as a privately owned company and subsidiary of Clearwater, and join Clearwater’s recently acquired Tech Lock (stylized as “TECH LOCK”) division.
Combined, the IT companies are home to about 200 employees.
The merger comes about 3.5 years after Clearwater, which also provides HIPAA compliance solutions, announced it had signed a three-year contract to help Franklin-based artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning manage its personal health information data — a deal that drew local headlines (read here).
““The combination of CynergisTek and Clearwater, bolstered by the additional managed security services and compliance services gained through Clearwater’s recent acquisition of TECH LOCK, equips us to deliver even greater value to organizations across the healthcare ecosystem and other regulated industries by creating a single solution provider that can address the industry’s growing list of cybersecurity needs,” Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle said in the release.
“The processes of identifying risks on an ongoing basis and establishing and executing effective cybersecurity programs continue to grow in complexity,” he added. “Our customers need capabilities to effectively prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks.”
ArentFox Schiff LLP served as legal counsel to Clearwater in the transaction. Kirton McConkie PC and Holland & Hart LLP provided legal counsel to CynergisTek, for which Mac McMillan serves as CEO.
