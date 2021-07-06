Geodis officials have announced the global supply chain company has acquired the assets of Plano, Texas-based freight brokerage company Velocity Freight Transport. Inc. from McLane Company Inc.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Velocity services include refrigerated and temperature-controlled freight, flatbed and less-than-load trucking, intermodal, van and specialty options, the release notes. Velocity employees will remain in Plano, expanding Geodis’ operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area where it maintains a roster of about 3,500 employees.
Of note, McLane Company is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
“With the acquisition of Velocity, we are welcoming an exceptionally talented team of freight brokerage experts who have a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic logistics and supply chain environment,” Mike Honious (pictured), president and CEO of the Brentwood-based Geodis Americas region office, said in the release. “This acquisition will expand our current freight brokerage capabilities and enable us to continue to aggressively grow our capacity solutions service for clients at a pivotal moment.”
The announcement comes after Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”) announced in April it had promoted Anthony Jordan to serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the France-based logistics company’s local office. Read more about that here.
