Nashville-area fintech staffing and services company Core10 has bought Accrue Technologies, a St. Louis-based digital lending and banking software-as-a-service provider.
Core10 was founded in 2016 with the goal of reversing offshoring trends in the tech industry and building remote hubs for IT talent in small American cities, including Huntington, West Virginia. The company’s investors include FINTOP Capital.
The two companies specifically offer technology services to community banks, credit unions, fintech firms and consumers, according to a release. Accrue’s Accrue360 platform is a Salesforce provider specifically designed for community banks and credit unions.
“By giving community banks and fintechs the tools to compete and providing access to high-quality talent resources, the merger of Accrue and Core10 makes it easier for banks to deliver the customer experience their clients expect,” Jim McKelvey, co-founder of Square and investor in both Core10 and Accrue, said in the release.
Other Accrue advisers include Travis Liebig, CEO of Saint Louis Bank, and Eric Hallgren, Chief Credit Officer of First Bank.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.