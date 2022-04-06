Nashville-based Endeavor Business Media has announced the acquisition of Construction Business Media LLC.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Based in Palatine, Illiniois, CBM publishes trade magazines Architectural Products and Architectural SSL.
Architectural Products magazine was launched in 2003 and targets building product manufacturers. Architectural SSL focuses on the development, application, specifications and design of LED and solid-state lighting. Readers of the two trade publications include architects, lighting designers, lighting consultants, sales agents, interior designers, building owners and property managers.
The two publications offer a collective readership of more than 80,000 professionals, the release notes.
"We are pleased to add Architectural Products and Architectural SSL to Endeavor's industry-leading family of publications and events in the lighting and building/construction spaces,” Lester Craft, executive vice president of Endeavor's advanced technology group, said in the release.
Endeavor Business Media was founded in late 2017 and is home to more than 550 employees. It boasts about 6,000 customers and, with its various industry publications, an audience of nearly 9 million readers. Industry sectors include aviation, facilities maintenance, fire and public safety, design engineering, energy, manufacturing, security, vending and wastewater, among others.
In addition to Nashville, Endeavor operates offices in Tulsa, Birmingham, Houston and Cleveland, among other U.S. cities.
