Nashville-based cybersecurity services firm CyberMaxx Inc. has announced the acquisition of CipherTechs of New York and the appointment of entrepreneur Brian Ahern as CEO.
CyberMaxx was spun out of regional accounting and advisory firm LBMC in 2021 with funding from Chicago private equity firm Periscope Equity.
Ahern, who succeeds Jason Riddle, previously led technology companies Threat Stack, Industrial Defender and Simulation Sciences. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Ahern will remain in South Carolina while leading the Nashville-based company.
CyberMaxx was founded in 2002, while CipherTechs was founded in 2001.
"CyberMaxx and CipherTechs have been around for more than two decades and have each built an incredible team and industry-leading offerings," Ahern said in a release. "Many companies today offer offensive or defensive solutions, but few have the full breadth we've brought together under a single umbrella. Bringing CipherTechs into the CyberMaxx family was a natural fit and strengthens our ability to proactively find vulnerabilities to create a strong defense for our customers. Taking a ‘hacker mindset' provides the greatest protection for our customers and shapes our full spectrum of offerings."