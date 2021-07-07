Nashville-based Crown Bakeries, formerly known as The Bakery Companies, is continuing an expansion push that began when it was recapitalized by Arbor Investments nearly two years ago.
Late last month, the company announced that it had acquired Bagel Boy Inc., a New England-based bagel manufacturer. Bagel Boy will continue to operate from its existing facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and founder Chuck Bouchrouche will continue as the leader of the division, according to a release.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition, Crown now includes more than 1,000 employees, up from about 500 prior to the recapitalization. Earlier in June, Crown announced the acquisition of Philadelphia-based Michel’s Bakery. In addition, the company has acquired two other outfits since the private-equity takeover.
Crown’s expansion has also included a 45,000-square-foot expansion of its Nashville plant.
“Bagel Boy has thrived under Chuck’s leadership, and we’re excited to welcome the team in Lawrence to the Crown family as we continue to expand our footprint in the Northeast,” Crown President Yianny Caparos said in the release.
