Brentwood-base outdoor products and sporting goods designer and manufacturer MacNeill Pride Group has acquired Rightline Gear, an Asheville, North Carolina-based automotive and outdoor gear designer.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a release.
Founded in 2009, Rightline Gear makes car top carriers, truck and SUV tents, air mattresses, tailgating canopies, cargo products, foam block paddle sport carriers and jeep storage bags
The release notes Rightline Gear founder and CEO Loran Evans will remain with the company. Cory Tholl, president and general manager of Klymit, an MPG brand, will lead the camp segment of the MPG portfolio comprising Klymit and Rightline Gear.
Rightline Gear is MPG’s fourth outdoor platform addition in fewer than two years, joining Klymit in July 2021, GCI Outdoor in May 2021 and ORCA in December 2019.
“Rightline Gear is yet another addition to our growing portfolio of outdoor brands that further serves our mission,” Keith Bornholtz, CEO of MPG, said in the release. “Their commitment to providing innovative, dependable products is highly complementary with MPG’s reputation for passion-driven, rugged product quality.”
MPG is a portfolio company of Centre Partners, a private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles.
