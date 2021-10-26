Brentwood-based executive search firm Focus Search Partners has acquired Southerland Group of Dallas, according to a release.
Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
Founded in 2014, Southerland Group will become part of the FSP brand. Keith Southerland and various members of his team will join Focus Search Partners’ leadership team under the agreement. Southerland Group specializes in recruiting board members and senior-level executives for hospitals, academic medical centers, children’s hospitals and payer organizations.
The release does not note how many employees worked at Southerland Group prior to the deal or how many will now be with FSP.
Previously, Keith Southerland focused on CEO and C-suite searches for health care systems at Korn Ferry International. He entered the executive search field as a consultant for Witt/Kieffer, helping to establish the firm’s first regional office.
“Keith brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional health care legacy to the Focus Search Partners team,” Paul Frankenberg, FSP founder and managing partner, said in the release. “He fits perfectly into our team’s culture, and his clients and candidates speak highly of their experience with Keith and his firm. Through this acquisition, we can deliver even more robust service offerings to our clients."
Founded in 2001, Focus Search Partners was acquired by Vaco, also based in Brentwood, in 2014 to become Vaco’s retained executive search division. FSP is home to 40 employees in nine states.
