Wilson Bank & Trust announced Monday the addition of Price Thompson as the bank’s first in-house general counsel.
A veteran local attorney, Thompson will provide legal advice on laws, regulations and standards that affect consumer, small business and commercial banking deposits and lending products and services. He will also carry the title senior vice president.
Thompson joins Lebanon-based WBT from Rochelle McCulloch & Aulds PLLC and brings more than 20 years of law experience, according to a release. He has worked with and represented the bank on numerous occasions over the last 10 years.
After earning his B.A. degree in politics from Wake Forest University in 1993, Thompson attended Vanderbilt University School of Law. He graduated from VU in May 2000 and was admitted to the Tennessee bar that October.
Upon graduating law school, Thompson served two years as law clerk to Magistrate Judge E. Clifton Knowles of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee. He completed his judicial clerkship in 2002 and then accepted a position as an associate with Kay, Griffin, Enkema & Brothers PLLC in Nashville, where he worked for five years before joining Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds in Lebanon as an associate. In 2009, the firm elected Thompson as a partner.
Thompson is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit. In 2014, he was chosen as an inaugural board member for the Community Foundation of Wilson County.
“We are thrilled to welcome [Thompson] as a great addition to our senior management team,” WBT CEO John McDearman said in the release. “He adds corporate and shareholder value to our growing bank while understanding the bank’s values and philosophy of serving our customers and the community to make it a better place.”
