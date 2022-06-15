Law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis has named Ron Snitker its first chief diversity officer.
He has been at the law firm since 2015, previously working as executive director for Waller’s financial services industry team. Snitker is a past president of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
In the new role, Snitker will be tasked with overseeing Waller’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, including internal and external efforts related to recruiting, workplace culture, leadership development and community engagement.
Before Waller, Snitker worked at UBS.
"Ron is a proven leader both here at Waller and in the community," Waller chair Matt Burnstein said in a release. "We are fortunate that he'll be driving the firm's mission around diversity, equity and inclusion."
