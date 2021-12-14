Erica Garrison, an attorney and lobbyist with a long list of prominent clients, has joined the local office of law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings as a partner.
Previously, she worked at Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis and as an assistant Metro attorney.
Garrison represents more than two dozen clients in their relations with Metro, including real estate developers AJ Capital, GBT Realty and Oldacre McDonald; sports enterprises including the Tennessee Titans and Bristol Motor Speedway; and prominent businesses with local presences including AllianceBernstein and PSC Metals.
At Bradley, Garrison will work in the economic development practice group.
“Erica has spent the past 17 years of her career interacting with various agencies of the Metropolitan Government and working daily on land-use and development issues with many development teams in the city, helping them to site and permit controversial and exceptional projects alike,” Bradley Nashville office Managing Partner Lauren Jacques said in a release. “This experience provides her with a unique understanding of municipal and state regulatory laws and how they impact companies with a presence in Nashville. We are thrilled to welcome Erica to the team and know that her understanding of the interaction of law, politics, and policy will enhance our capabilities to serve our clients.”
In addition to Garrison, Nashville-based members of Bradley’s economic development group include former Metro Legal Director Jim Murphy and former Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Mike Krause.
At Bradley, Garrison will work on land use and zoning issues, state regulatory matters and economic development incentive deals for relocating companies, according to the release.
