Murphy_Ann_3x4.jpg

Ann Murphy

Stites & Harbison has added Ann Murphy as an attorney in the firm’s Nashville office.

Murphy spent four years as an associate at Lewis Thomason after graduating from Belmont University College of Law in 2018, and she joins Stites’ business litigation and construction services group.

thomas ritter_web.png

Thomas Ritter

