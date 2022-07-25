Stites & Harbison has added Ann Murphy as an attorney in the firm’s Nashville office.
Murphy spent four years as an associate at Lewis Thomason after graduating from Belmont University College of Law in 2018, and she joins Stites’ business litigation and construction services group.
The attorney’s practice includes construction liability, commercial litigation, construction contracts and professional discipline cases.
Stites has 11 offices in Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.
Baker adds Laura Layton
Baker Donelson has named Laura Layton of counsel in its Nashville and Memphis offices.
Previously, Layton was an attorney at Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis, a First Amendment Fellow at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and a business and legal affairs official at National Geographic Partners.
Layton’s practice at Baker Donelson will include hospitality and franchising work.
"Laura is an outstanding addition to our firm,” Mary Ann Jackson, chair of Baker’s corporate group, said in a release. “She joins a multi-disciplinary group of attorneys with deep experience serving as trusted advisers in all aspects of franchising and in all areas of the hospitality industry. We're excited to welcome her to Baker Donelson."
Ritter joins Maynard
Maynard Cooper & Gale has named five new associates, including one in its Nashville office.
Thomas Ritter is joining the Nashville office as an associate in the cybersecurity and privacy practice. He previously practiced with Thompson Burton and Mullen Coughlin.
“Maynard continues to grow as a firm across our national footprint,” chief talent officer Stephanie Mays said in a release. “We are excited to welcome this group of experienced associates to the firm.”
