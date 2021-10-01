State Sen. Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis) was found guilty Thursday on four charges in a federal fraud trial.
The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that a jury found Robinson guilty of two counts of wire fraud and two counts of criminal forfeiture after a two-week trial focused on Robinson-operated vocational school The Healthcare Institute.
Robinson was acquitted on 15 other charges earlier this week and on an additional charge of criminal forfeiture on Thursday.
Prosecutors argued that Robinson misused hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding for the school and lied about the number of students attending it.
Robinson’s legal team previously had argued that she did not misuse the money and that it was profits from her business she spent on herself.
“It’s a sad day,” fellow Memphis Democrat Sen. Sara Kyle told the Commercial Appeal. “She’s my good friend, and I’ll continue to support her.”
